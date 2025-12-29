FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,831 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 67,546 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FGI Industries Stock Down 9.5%

NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 47,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,170. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.40. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. FGI Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FGI Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

