AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $91.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Featured Articles

