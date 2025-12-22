Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.50, but opened at $104.95. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 2,928 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOELY

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.