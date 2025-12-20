DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $234.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $8,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,476,418.20. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,980 shares of company stock worth $143,500,178. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

