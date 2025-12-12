JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $118,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:JPM opened at $317.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

