BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays cut BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $81.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $1.2622 dividend. This represents a yield of 272.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

