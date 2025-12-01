New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.4182, but opened at $0.3419. New World Development shares last traded at $0.4386, with a volume of 2,689 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

