HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 538.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $512.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $520.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

