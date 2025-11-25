IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $17.02. IHI shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 51,075 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

