Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $250,001 and $500,000 in Microsoft stock on November 3rd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of (NASDAQ:FI) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,050,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,143,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,680,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

