CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.1667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBLL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CeriBell news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $136,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,405.12. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,090 shares of company stock worth $285,941. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

CeriBell Stock Performance

CeriBell stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,485. The company has a market cap of $566.15 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CeriBell has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.