Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $1,510,102.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,624,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,327,744.43. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.89 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

