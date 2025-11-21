Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Putnam Mast Int Stock Down 0.1%

PIM stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Putnam Mast Int has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About Putnam Mast Int

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

