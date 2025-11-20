Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5%
AIO opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $25.69.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
