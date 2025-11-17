Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.0833.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,628,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,162,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 80,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,225,000 after acquiring an additional 254,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE SR opened at $87.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Spire has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

