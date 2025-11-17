Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.0833.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,628,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,351,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,162,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spire by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 80,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,225,000 after acquiring an additional 254,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $87.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Spire has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

