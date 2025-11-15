Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRVI. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,796 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 4,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 509,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 497,379 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,895,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

