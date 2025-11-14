Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $553.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.