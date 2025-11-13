Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.2 billion-$61.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.6 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.010-1.030 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

CSCO stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

