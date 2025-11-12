CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMD. D Boral Capital raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

CorMedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMD remained flat at $11.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,420,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.80. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.CorMedix’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

In other news, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,405.38. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $537,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,029.20. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorMedix by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

