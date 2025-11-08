Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.35. 1,249,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $135.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.32.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 224.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

