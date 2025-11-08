JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,454.17.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,723 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,278 and a one year high of GBX 2,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,554.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,110.69.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

