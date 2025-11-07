Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Zacks reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is -70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.8% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

