Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Zacks reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VSH opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.19.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is -70.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.