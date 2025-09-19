V.F.’s (VFC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. V.F. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 808,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 104.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 61.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 182,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.