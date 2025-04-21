Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

SRL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

