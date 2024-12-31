Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

