CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLPS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

