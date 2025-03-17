FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

