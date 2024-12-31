Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $21,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of GYRE stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
