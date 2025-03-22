Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Buys 5,200 Shares of Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 5,200 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$16,900.00.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.
