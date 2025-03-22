Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Buys 5,200 Shares of Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston bought 5,200 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$16,900.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

