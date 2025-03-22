Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,094 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMX opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

