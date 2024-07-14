Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,232 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

