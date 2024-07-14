Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,232 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.04.
Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woori Financial Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.