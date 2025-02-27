Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.87. 595,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

