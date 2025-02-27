Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,860. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

