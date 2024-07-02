Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Sidus Space in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Sidus Space Price Performance
NASDAQ SIDU opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 129.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.
Sidus Space Company Profile
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
