Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Director Juan Carlos Villegas Buys 1,800 Shares

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Juan Carlos Villegas bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,494.00.
Enerflex Price Performance
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.53.
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.