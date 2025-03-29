Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Director Juan Carlos Villegas Buys 1,800 Shares

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) Director Juan Carlos Villegas bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,494.00.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.53.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.