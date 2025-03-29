Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 41.8%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,286,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $64.93 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,298.42 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2059 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,999.44%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

