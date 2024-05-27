LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.54. 1,370,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,706. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,135 shares of company stock worth $4,239,390 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

