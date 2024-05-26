USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,132,765 shares of company stock valued at $153,909,950.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

