Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.