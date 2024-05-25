Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Target stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.