Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $571,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $255.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average is $264.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.52 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
