Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

ESAB stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

