JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.01

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 5227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.