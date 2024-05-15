Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.61

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 11542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362,321 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

