Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.49

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 1712624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $87,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

