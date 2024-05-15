Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes $267,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allstate by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 575,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,795. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day moving average is $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.