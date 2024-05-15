Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Issues Earnings Results

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.40, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 367,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longeveron

In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,208.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Longeveron from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

