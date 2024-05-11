Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,772. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,238,398 shares of company stock worth $5,909,386. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

