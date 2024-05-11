Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 45,457 shares.The stock last traded at $58.29 and had previously closed at $58.35.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

