Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,004,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 686,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,762,000.

VGLT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 908,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

